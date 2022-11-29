At the end of the match between Spain and Germany, valid for the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar and finished with the result of 1 to 1, as usual the coaches reached the press room for the usual conference. The coach of the Iberians, Louis Enriquein addition to tactical questions, he also answered a very personal one, concerning the unforgettable Xana, the daughter he lost in 2019 at just 9 years old.

Last November 27th was a very special day for Luis Enrique, former Spanish footballer and current coach of the “Roja” national team, with a past also in Italy at Roma.

In the evening he led his players in the highly anticipated match against Germanyfinished 1 to 1. In the morning, however, he had posted a video on his account Instagram who literally did the world Tour.

In the video there were him and one of his collaborators doing a training session by bike between the streets of Qatar.

The Spanish coach has recovered and, in addition to referring to the match that a few hours later his team would play against the Germans, he took the opportunity to make the congratulations to his unforgettable daughter, who passed away in 2019 and who would have had her birthday on 27 November 13th birthday.

Today we’re not only playing against Germany, it’s a special day also because it’s Xana’s birthday who would have turned 13. Love, wherever you are, lots of kisses. Have a great day, we love you!

The touching words of Luis Enrique

The Spanish coach has addressed the issue Xanita always with great dignity, despite the pain that is impossible to understand and express.

In Spain it also received the same treatment from the media, which they never asked him about his baby or how he and his family lived through those terrible moments.

The post published on the morning of November 27 and the great media coverage that it had, however, this time prompted a journalist to give him a question about it.

Question to which Luis answered, as always, with great dignity.