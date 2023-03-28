Mexico City.- The name of the singer Fight Villa became a trend on social networks during the early hours of this Tuesday, after the news of his alleged deathsame as it was denied by his daughter María José Rengifowho was clearly outraged with the people and the media that spread the rumor without confirming the information.

“Nice night, here greeting you and denying the news that is circulating about my mom, our big girl. It’s a lie, she is with us and well, thank God, ”the daughter of Lucha Villa wrote on her official Facebook account.

“Unscrupulous people and apparently with nothing good to do, journalists and people who do not even take the trouble to make sure seriously, as always,” he said.

According to national media, the singer from Chihuahua is surrounded by her family at her resting estate located in the state of San Luis Potosí.

Who was Lucha Villa?

Lucha Villa, whose real name is Luz Elena Ruiz Bejaranowas born on November 30, 1936 in Camargo, Chihuahua. She is one of the most outstanding singers in the history of the ranchero genre. and a renowned actress who has participated in various film productions.

In the field of cinema, his performances are remembered in emblematic films such as “El Gallo de Oro” (1964), an adaptation of the work by Juan Rulfo by Carlos Fuentes and Gabriel García Márquez, directed by Roberto Gavaldón, in which he played the role of “Bernarda ‘La Caponera'” together with Ignacio López Tarso, and for which she received her first Diosa de Plata.

She also worked on the famous film “National Mechanics” (1972), directed by Luis Alcoriza and ranked 74th out of the 100 best films in the history of Mexican cinema and for which she received the Ariel award for best actress.

He also worked on the film “El lugar sin límites” (1978), directed by Arturo Ripstein and considered one of the ten best films in the history of national cinema.

In 1997, Lucha Villa withdrew from the artistic milieu due to complications derived from cosmetic surgery that caused brain damage, which caused alterations in her higher mental functions, motor disorders, and kept her in a deep coma for a while.