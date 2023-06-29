OnlyFans continues to fill with athletes. The controversial content platform receives daily personalities who decided to ‘hang up the towel’ in their disciplines to dedicate themselves to the dissemination of photographs. And, in several cases, the favorite content of sports figures is intended exclusively for adults.

The last star to venture into OnlyFans was nothing more and nothing less than the American Rachael Ostovich, recognized in the world of mixed martial arts as the ‘Wonder Woman’. And, as she herself says, the success has been resounding.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ of the UFC who migrated to OnlyFans

Rachael Ostovich, of the UFC. Photo: Rachael Ostovich’s Instagram

Remembered for being one of the entertainers of the ‘show’ of the UFC in the last moment, Ostovich gave himself a ‘new air’ on OnlyFans.



At 32, the woman had been more prominent for extra-sports news than for her performances in the ‘ring’.

In his history, a couple of scandals are remembered for the alleged intake of prohibited substances. In addition, unfortunately it was in the news for a case of gender violence.

Today, away from the fighting, Ostovich shines on OnlyFans. As he has said, It has more than 700,000 followers on the platform, despite having been around for a short time.

“The number will increase as I accumulate more success, but this new situation has felt like a renaissance,” said the woman.

‘I have broken hands’

“I had some injuries after the fights. It’s definitely different from MMA. The damage is much worse, I’ve experienced it myself. I fought in MMA for ten years… My hands are broken, I couldn’t even punch for two months after the fight”, declared Ostovich about his new lifestyle.

