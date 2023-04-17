NY appointed the first “tsarina” to combat the city’s “public enemy number one”: the plague of rats that roams its streets, the mayor announced Wednesday Eric Adams.

Kathleen Corradithe new head of Rodent Mitigation“has the knowledge, the drive, the experience and the energy necessary to end the rats and create a cleaner and more welcoming city for all New Yorkers,” said the Democratic mayor when announcing his choice for this new position.

“The rats are going to hate Kathy, but we’re thrilled to have her at the helm of this important effort,” added Adams.

Corradi, which will start by running a $3.5 million project against rodents in Harlem, one of the neighborhoods of Manhattan, will coordinate the efforts of different agencies, community organizations and the private sector to reduce the population of these animals that represent a public health problem.

“Deratization is more than a quality of life issue for New Yorkers,” Corradi acknowledged. It is, she said, a “symptom of systemic problems like sanitation, health, housing and economic justice.”

“New York may be famous for the pizza rat, but rats and the conditions that help them thrive will not be tolerated: no more dirt on sidewalks, no more unmanaged spaces, no more burrowing in plain sight,” he warned.

Corradi, an official from the Department of Education, who managed rat extermination and combating pests in public schoolswas selected among dozens of applications received.

One of the requirements for the position that the Municipality announced last December was that the person chosen as “anti-rat czar” she had to be endowed with a “killer instinct” to put an end to this “relentless population”.

The appointment of Corradi, who according to the local press will have a salary of $155,000 annually, It is part of a series of measures adopted by Adams to minimize the appearance of rodents, such as the restriction of the hours to take the garbage to the sidewalks for collection and the increase in fines for offenders.

In the capital of consumption and use and throw away, where there are hardly any containers for organic and inorganic waste, so that mountains of garbage bags pile up on the sidewalks, rats are part of the daily landscape.

According to legend, there are as many rats as humans in this city of 8.5 million people, where the authorities have resorted to poison, birth control pills, trained dogs, the use of dry ice or dry ice, sticky traps or drowning them in alcohol to combat them. Without much success, so far.

