Coral Gutiérrezon behalf of El Centro de Guayade Restaurant, it has been crowned as Carnival Queen of the Olympic Games of Las Palmas of Gran Canaria with the fantasy of ‘Bohemia’, designed by Kilian Betancor Falcón.

This has been reported by the City Council, which points out that the mayor, Carolina Dariasshe delivered crown and scepter to the new monarch as a culmination a gala that He served 49 editions.

For its part, the jury too distinguished Carla Mirandarepresentative of the Canarian Foundation Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, which wore the design ‘The power of feathers’, by Juan Carlos Armas Febles, as the first lady of honor.

Meanwhile, Carolina Thick Jerez, 5 ocean candidate Boutique from frozen and dressed the fantasy ‘The Queen of the Night’ of Zara Díaz Mendozawas recognized as the second lady of honor.

Likewise, the third lady of honor was Sarina Hernández Suárezaspiring of Dr. Hernández Clinics, with the design ¡Vestigios del Olimpo ‘, by Aythami Rodríguez Tavío; And Andrea Encinoso, on behalf of Dormitorum, with the fantasy ‘Abrazame’, by Masbe Creations, was appointed fourth lady of honor.