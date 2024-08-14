In Texas, United States, Elizabeth Francis reached a historic milestone a few days ago: celebrated his 115th birthday, thus establishing himself as the oldest person of the state. This achievement attracts the attention of experts and media, who seek understand the factors behind its extraordinary longevity.

In the celebration that began last year, a film crew from Norway and longevity researcher Ben Meyers participated to document his life and give him a commemorative plaqueFor his part, Meyers clarified that Elizabeth is the second oldest person in the United States and the seventh in the world, and which is one of the Few people in the world still live in their homes.

Key factors in the longevity of Texas citizen Elizabeth Francis



Francis maintained a healthy lifestyle over the years. He never smoked or consumed alcohol. Their diet is based on fresh, home-cooked foods.. Her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, notes that the woman He grew his own vegetables and avoided fast food restaurants..

Family connections also play a role. important role in Francis’s lifeWith three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, His family was a fundamental pillar in his life.

Dr. Holly Holmes, a geriatric specialist, told the outlet ABC123 in an interview from the year 2023 that Maintain strong social relationships and avoid loneliness are key aspects for a long life.

In addition, the Positive attitude and generosity also seem to be important components. of Elizabeth’s longevity. According to her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, He lived in a generous and kind mannervalues ​​that enriched her life and the lives of those around her. Studies suggest that maintaining a positive attitude and helping others can have a favorable impact on health and longevity.

Photo:Courtesy of NBC News

Elizabeth Francis’ life offers lessons for those seeking to improve their health and longevity, which we will name below, according to reports and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).