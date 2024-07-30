JAVARI VALLEY INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil — After more than 100 years in the rainforest, Varî Vãti Marubo walks with a cane and, as always, barefoot.

So when his indigenous tribe, the Marubo, held meetings this year in a village that would require a 20-kilometer trek through dense forest to reach, he went on his son’s back.

“Be careful with me!” she shouted to her son, Tama Txano Marubo (all Marubos use the same surname), as he scrambled down a muddy embankment with a machete and his mother on his back.

In addition to being the oldest woman in the 2,000-member tribe, Varî Vãti is probably one of the oldest people living in the Amazon rainforest.

Her official government document, based on an anthropologist’s estimate, says she will turn 107 in September, though her family believes she is even older. Tribal members describe her as older than 120.

Researchers have attributed the longevity of some Amazonian indigenous people to their active lifestyles and natural diets.

Varî Vãti’s life has followed a century of transformation for indigenous peoples in the Amazon, as many have faced new contact with outsiders and their technology, as well as the destruction of the forest.

However, their daily routine shows how some indigenous groups have been able to preserve a way of life similar to that of their ancestors.

Varî Vãti has spent his life in one of the most isolated areas on the planet, surrounded by miles of forest. He has slept in a hammock in a maloca, a 15-metre-high hut where the Marubo cook, eat and sleep together.

She has made jewelry and clothing from forest materials such as cotton, seeds and animal teeth. And she has cooked traditional dishes over the fire, such as banana porridge and roasted lizard.

Varî Vãti also remembers a time when, as a child, the sight of a white person could send her people running for cover. But now, more Marubo live outside the forest. They speak and study Portuguese, and some have become lawyers and engineers. The newest generation of Marubo — connected in their villages via satellite internet — are on TikTok.

“Since our birth, we have kept traditions alive. But now I see that everything is changing,” Varî Vãti said in his native language, spoken by only a few thousand people.

He says he is worried that migration to the city will erase the culture engendered in his tribe’s forest villages. “I like being in the forest, being in peace and harmony,” he said.

The Marubo first came into contact with outsiders in the late 19th century, when rubber tappers invaded their section of the Brazilian Amazon, near Peru. “When we saw white people, we were very afraid,” Varî Vãti said. “Our medicines only cure our illnesses, not diseases unknown from abroad.”

Many Marubo died—from disease and violence.

Varî Vãti, daughter of the previous Marubo chief, married three times and had nine children, the eldest of whom is now believed to be nearly 90. Her first husband abandoned her. Her second husband was killed, her family said. And the third later married her niece and now lives in another village. (In Marubo culture, men are allowed to marry multiple women.)

At this year’s meetings, which are part of regular tribal assemblies to resolve problems and discuss plans, Varî Vãti spoke. “Let us not focus on conflicts or hatred, but on the collective good, on what is best for our people, on living in peace and harmony,” he said.

Returning from the meetings, Varî Vãti and his family stopped to rest.

Her son, Sebastião, who lives part-time in the city, said he encourages his mother to take better care of herself, such as wearing sandals and taking more Western medicine. She resists.

“She always says, ‘The forest is taking care of us,’” she said. “‘The spirits of the forest. We don’t have to worry.’”

