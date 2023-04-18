USA.- Ariana Grande She is one of the most outstanding artists worldwide, who in addition to being very talented in acting, is also well recognized for her powerful voice and the hits she has released since her first song in 2011.

Recently, the interpreter of ‘die for you‘, He spoke on social networks after having worried millions of his fans about his extreme thinness and a sudden change in your physical appearance.

Despite the fact that the star had stayed away from the industry, she reappeared to clarify that comments where she is pointed out for looking different can hurt her and that it is not good to talk about other people’s bodies.

This is how it became known her hair is not naturalbut Grande has been wearing a wig for several years because of the red dye that she used when recording the famous series of Nickelodeon‘Victorious‘, and ‘Sam & Cat’, where he was the protagonist.

According to her statements and after remaining silent for several years about it, the 29-year-old artist confessed that lost his hair and for that reason she always wore the same hairstyle, which consists of a high ponytail.

The problem began when she was 17 years old, since her hair was very damaged by all the dye that she had to constantly use for being a famous television actress.

“It was very uncomfortable and I cried all the time, I had to bleach it and do a lot of things to it. Naturally, my hair fell out, it was very damaged, ”she confessed.

It was at that moment that the beautiful singer began to wear wigs to hide what was happening with her real hair, she even had to endure strong headaches and criticism for his usual hairstyle and his physical changes.

The harsh remarks caused Ariana to distance herself from music, until now, when she decided to appear as she is.

“I know it’s annoying for you to see me with the same hairstyle as always, but please give me a break or just don’t look at me,” he said some time ago.

Ariana Grande revealed a few days ago that she did several things that she is not at all proud of: “I was using a lot of painkillers, I drank a lot and ate little. I know I shouldn’t have to explain it to them, but I feel like if we show openness and a little bit of vulnerability here we might get something good.”

Finally, the celebrity added: “I think we should be nice and not comment on people’s bodies no matter what. Healthy or not, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we just shouldn’t comment.”