The debut of Ariana Greenblatt like the young Ahsoka Tano starts in Episode 5 of Ahsokatitled “Shadow Warrior“. Here, the oldest version of Ahsoka played by Rosario Dawson is trapped in the World Between Worlds, where she meets and speaks with her former teacher Anakin Skywalker for the first time in years. However, the reunion does not go as Ahsoka expected, as Anakin begins a duel with his apprentice, sending her into the depths of this mysterious realm.

When Ahsoka Wakes up in a pink haze, notices that she is much younger than she was when she was a combatant in the Clone Wars. Before she knows it, she is surrounded by Clone Troopers on all sides, even seeing her master in the same armor she wore during the Clone Wars.

While Ahsoka He relives this difficult time in his life, also seeing the damage it caused to the Clone Troopers, including his close friend, Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison). Later, Ahsoka Relive one of the last battles of the Clone War, the Siege of Mandalore.

Here, Ahsoka led a battle against Darth Maul’s (Sam Witwer) rebel forces. As fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars You know, this event took place just hours before Order 66 was executed and the troops of Ahsoka turned against him against his will.

After Anakin sees this battle for the first time, he tests Ahsoka one last time with a duel against his dark side. The next important project to which Ariana Greenblatt It is linked to the current boom in video game adaptations in the industry. Of course, we are referring to the long-awaited film Borderlands by director Eli Roth, where it is said that Greenblatt will play the beloved juvenile delinquent, Tiny Tina. It is also said that Greenblatt was attached to reprise her role as the young Velma in the now canceled Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

But maybe you recognize Greenblatt for having appeared in the movie Barbie this year as Sasha, the daughter of Gloria, played by America Ferrera, the mother-daughter duo who end up helping Barbie.

Also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as a girl version of Gamora in Thanos’ visions.

