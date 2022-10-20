She is Tahiri Aparicio, known in entertainment as Gigi Rydeswho is a model born in Villahermosa tabascoand who since she was little had to endure an extremely complicated life, which, due to the absence of economic resources.
Monica Tahiri Aparicio Falcon -of real name- found in the exclusive content platform for adults, onlyfans, a way to earn money. Since she was a child, she dreamed of becoming a model, she even participated in several Beauty contests in which captivated by its beauty.
When he was 7 years old, he moved with his grandparents to a ranch in Villahermosa tabasco, since his father fell into alcoholism. But her relatives helped her get ahead and since then she was known as a very beautiful girl, who was considered to go to compete. Her mother made her dresses and did her hair, but being on stage made it easier for her.
Immersed in sports, she has always liked to practice different disciplines, although she was unable to study for a university degree, she had to work as a receptionist in an automobile agency to help her family, married at 19has a daughter and after five years, they divorced.
Her husband’s infidelities caused her depression, which affected her health, but little by little she got ahead and on social networks she found a way to overcome adversity, she began to upload her photos on Instagram and over time he opened his account in onlyfanswhere she is a successful woman, while dedicating herself to her beauty business.
