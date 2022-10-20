She is Tahiri Aparicio, known in entertainment as Gigi Rydeswho is a model born in Villahermosa tabascoand who since she was little had to endure an extremely complicated life, which, due to the absence of economic resources.

Monica Tahiri Aparicio Falcon -of real name- found in the exclusive content platform for adults, onlyfans, a way to earn money. Since she was a child, she dreamed of becoming a model, she even participated in several Beauty contests in which captivated by its beauty.

When he was 7 years old, he moved with his grandparents to a ranch in Villahermosa tabasco, since his father fell into alcoholism. But her relatives helped her get ahead and since then she was known as a very beautiful girl, who was considered to go to compete. Her mother made her dresses and did her hair, but being on stage made it easier for her.

A very sensual tabasqueña Instagram @gigi.rydes

Immersed in sports, she has always liked to practice different disciplines, although she was unable to study for a university degree, she had to work as a receptionist in an automobile agency to help her family, married at 19has a daughter and after five years, they divorced.

Her husband’s infidelities caused her depression, which affected her health, but little by little she got ahead and on social networks she found a way to overcome adversity, she began to upload her photos on Instagram and over time he opened his account in onlyfanswhere she is a successful woman, while dedicating herself to her beauty business.