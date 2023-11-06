Security personnel at the Jorge Chávez Airport, in Lima (Peru), in a file image. Jorge Chavez Airport

The judicial investigation against a group from Barcelona that recruited women in Peru to transfer them to Spain as mules of the drug has come to an end. The judge considers that there are “solid indications” that Jasmenn Orbegoso, alias Martina, and five other people who worked under him convinced vulnerable women to transport cocaine (ingested or attached to their bodies) by plane to Madrid. The group allegedly had the complicity of workers at the Lima airport and police officers in that country. Once in Spain, some of the women were forced into prostitution in an apartment in the Gràcia neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​according to the investigation.

The use of mules It is a traditional method in international drug trafficking. Rarely, however, can we observe up close how the networks that exploit victims operate. On this occasion it has been possible due to the sound capture device that a Barcelona judge ordered installed in the car of Martina. The alleged leader of the organization spoke at length about how she organized the arrival of the girls, but also about the payment of bribes to border police who, from the Jorge Chávez international airport in Lima, allegedly helped the mules board the plane without hindrance.

Peruvian workers and officials have been left out of the radar of the investigation in Barcelona, ​​but the case has drawn the attention of that country’s Prosecutor’s Office, concerned about the alleged purchase of the will of officials. “There in Peru a police officer puts him on the plane,” he says. Martina in one of the conversations he had inside the vehicle, which have been, along with police surveillance, the basis of the investigation. Martina He faces a request from the Prosecutor’s Office for 22 years in prison for crimes of trafficking in women, drug trafficking, criminal group and coercion, among others. Among the others prosecuted for the same crimes are his mother, Soledad S., and her partner, Pedro C.

The judicial investigation has confirmed that, in just a few months, the group organized the transfer of five women from Peru. In three of the cases (June, November and December 2022) the operation was successful, according to the order that ends the investigation, signed by the head of the investigating court number 10 of Barcelona, ​​Miriam de Rosa. “There are many conversations,” the magistrate notes, about “the management of brothels” and the “trips that women make from abroad to Spain.”

Martina paid 1,000 euros to a certain “Don Arturo” who, from Peru, helped the mules to prepare for the trip. Sometimes they ingested the cocaine and on other occasions they carried it attached to their bodies, in dresses designed for it. The accused complains that, due to her physical characteristics, one of the candidates will not be able to transport the four kilos of cocaine that she had planned to bring to Spain: “Don Arturo has brought 1,800 [gramos] no more, because the girl is short and it was noticeable (…) She couldn’t bring the 4 [kilos], only 1,800. But I already have another passenger for Friday.” Martina He previously instructed the women so that, in case of questions from the authorities, they should say that they came to Spain for tourism, “to visit places.”

The complaint from a Colombian woman, in the summer of 2022, was the origin of the investigation. She had suffered episodes of depression and was going through a difficult financial situation when the group of Martina He contacted her through social networks. The accused explained that he had an offer for her: to work as a nanny in Spain, earning 1,200 euros per month and without having to pay for accommodation. She would also be in charge of processing the visa. The woman landed without problems in Madrid, she was transferred by AVE to Barcelona and, the next day, when she was given a swimsuit and some heels, she understood that she would have to dedicate herself to prostitution. They took her phone and passport.

In the Gràcia brothel she worked alongside two other women under surveillance and barely able to leave. A few weeks later, it reached her ears that Martina He had swindled 20,000 euros and that someone was going to show up at the apartment in a very bad manner. Faced with the risk of finding themselves in trouble, the three girls took advantage of a mistake to escape. The woman who reported, and who would become the protected witness X37, wandered around Barcelona until she showed up at the police station. There she explained that if she didn’t do it before it was because Martina He had told him that he had the Catalan police in his pocket. The complaint had consequences: Martina He sent the victim a photograph of his son, who was in Colombia, and told him that if he did not pay or return to work they would find him and harm him. The threat did not materialize, and X37 is scheduled to testify at the trial, for which there is still no date.

