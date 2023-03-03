A 43-year-old Colombian has just made history in Miami (United States) by becoming the first Hispanic person and the first woman to obtain a seat in the commission of that city of Florida representing the district two.

His name is Sabina Covo John that, although he was born in Medellin because her father was specializing in dermatology at the University of Antioquia, from a very young age she lived in Cartagenato the point that it still retains the coastal accent almost intact.

Sabina Covo, the first Hispanic to call the Miami Commission. Photo: Sabina Covo Office

Last Monday, Covo managed to prevail over twelve other candidates in a special election in which he did not have the support of the city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, nor the other four commissioners. In addition, she was strongly attacked by her Colombian origin by describing her as a leftist and petrist despite having worked in the presidential campaign of Federico Gutiérrez in the United States.



His victory was described by former Miami mayor Tomas Regalado as a “political tidal wave” that challenges the power of the current mayor and other commissioners. EL TIEMPO spoke with the new commissioner about her election and the challenges in her new job.

Who is Sabina Covo?

I studied at Florida International University. I have been a journalist for radio, print and television for 23 years. I have worked as a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, I am a writer, businesswoman, as well as a wife, mother of three children ages 14, 10 and 2, and now a commissioner for district two.

When did the idea of ​​going into politics start to interest you?

While I was in the Department of Agriculture, I began to prepare. I knew that at some point in my life I wanted to be a civil servant, I just was looking for the right opportunity. So when Commissioner Ken Russell left his chair before the end of his term to run for Congress, my consultants recommended that I run in this special election. Now I have to work very hard these months for my constituents to win the November election.

What communities does your district include and what are the main challenges you face there?

It is a coastal district that includes Brickell, downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, Edgewater and Morningside. The problem that my district has, unlike others, although at the same time it is a benefit, is that it is super-diverse. Each of the neighborhoods has different needs. What we share, basically, are problems that the city has in general. For example, there is a lot of traffic, that we do not have proper public transport, that we have to be more resilient and protect the coasts against climate change. As you well know we have a hurricane season that lasts six months of the year. Additionally, we have a problem of access to affordable housing, especially for professionals and middle-income people. All of these issues will be on the table this year, because the constituents expect results.

And what is the plan then?

We are going to have three people who attend to the specific needs of the neighborhoods. My district has an infrastructure problem, the city of Miami has grown exponentially, but the streets are not the right size for the number of people we have, we don’t have enough police officers or firefighters, for the number of people who have arrived, nor for the buildings that have been built. So there is an urban planning priority that needs to be fixed urgently. I am sworn in on Saturday at noon and I will start working on Monday, I must select my team, although I will keep part of the people who were there. We have the first legislative session on March 9, with a very important agenda.

Until now you have not had the support of Mayor Suarez and the other commissioners, how are you going to handle this situation?

I think the community knows me well enough to know that I am a highly diplomatic person, but with a firm character and I have already been congratulated by all the commissioners and the mayor.

ANA MARIA JARAMILLO

FOR THE TIME

MIAMI