The appearance of our compatriot Isabela Merced in the new trailer for the film Spider-Man universe, ‘Madame Web’, left all Peruvians speechless. Not only will she be part of the film, but she will be one of the main stars playing Anya Heart, one of the three Spider-Girls who will fight a sinister Spider-Man. Next to her will be Dakota Johnsonwho will give life to Cassandra Webb.

By assuming this leading role, becoming the first Peruvian to act in a film based on Marvel Comics, many Internet users have questioned who Isabela Merced, also known by her real name, Isabela Moner, really is. Furthermore, how true is it that she was called to enter the América TV series, ‘There is room at the bottom and what other world-renowned films he has been a part of. Here we tell you everything.

Who is Isabela Merced, the Peruvian actress who stars in ‘Madame Web’?

At 22 years old (born on July 10, 2001), Isabela Merced was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, and has Peruvian nationality thanks to her mother, Katherine Moner, who also taught her Spanish; In fact, the actress considers this language to be her first language. She spent a few years studying at a school in Huancayo and was enchanted by the place. Every holiday, like Christmas and New Year, she takes the opportunity to come to Peru and spend time with her mother’s relatives.

“One day my mother told me: ‘You live in the US, but you have to appreciate your culture,’ and she sent me to study in Peru. At first I didn’t like her, I felt like a foreigner in that country that I didn’t know much about.”he initially revealed to El Comercio.

“My mom wanted me to feel, like her, the love for Peru. After spending a lot of time with my family, studying in my uniform, eating Peruvian food, listening to Peruvian music, I fell in love”, he said.

Isabela Merced’s character will have a special duel with Spider-Man. Photo: Everyeye Cinema

Could Isabela Merced, the protagonist of ‘Madame Web’, have been part of the series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Our compatriot, Isabela Merced, confessed in previous interviews that she was an admirer of the Peruvian series ‘There is room at the bottom. Likewise, he has a beautiful friendship with Marco Zunino, a former member of the program, and with himself. Erick Eleraeither Joel Gonzales in the fiction of América TV.

He surprised many by saying that he wanted to participate in the aforementioned television series, but he never had the opportunity to do so. Efrain Aguilar, who produced it at that time, summoned it. The Hollywood star also has his Peruvian ID.

Isabela Merced revealed that she is a great admirer of Erick Elera and his character, Joel Gonzales, from 'AFHS'. Photo: composition LR/América TV.

In which films did Isabela Merced participate?

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (Izabella)

‘Dora and the Lost City’ (Dora)

‘The Father of the Bride’ (Cora Herrera)

‘Turtles to the Bottom’ (Aza Holmes)

On the other hand, his participation in the film ‘Alien: Romulus’, directed by Fede Álvarez, will be released next year. Likewise, she rose to fame after starring in the Nickelodeon youth series ‘100 things to Do before High School’. She is also a singer and has a published album called ‘Stopping Time’, in which she has a collaboration with the artist Danna Paola.

Is the real name of the Peruvian actress Isabela Merced?

The actress’s real name is Isabela Moner; However, in 2009, in tribute to her late grandmother, she decided to call herself, artistically, Isabela Merced.

When does ‘Madame Web’, the new movie in the Spiderman universe, come out?

The new movie sony‘Madame Web’ will hit theaters in the United States on February 14, 2024. So, if you want to enjoy this film that promises to be one of the best of next year, you should wait a few more months.

'Madame Web' also appeared in the famous Spider-Man animated series. Photo: Sony Pictures

When does ‘Madame Web’ premiere in Peru?

The release date of ‘Madame Web’ in Peru would be the same as in the United States and the world, next February 14.

What is the plot of the new Sony film, ‘Madame Web’?

The plot of the film Madame Web focuses on the origin story of Cassandra Webb, a nurse from New York who begins to have disturbing visions of the future. After realizing that she has these abilities, the protagonist joins three young people with spider powers, who are destined to have a powerful future. However, a ruthless enemy will appear on her path who will aim to eliminate them before they fulfill their purpose. That sinister being is Spider-Man.

This new Spider-Man is not the hero we were all used to seeing. Photo: Political Animal.

Who is part of the cast of ‘Madame Web’ and what characters will they play?