A trivial intervention, which instead led to the loss of the love of her life: Maria De Filippi did not expect Maurizio’s death

He didn’t expect it Maria DeFilippiit wasn’t supposed to be like this. She is shocked, pained and probably still in disbelief that she has lost the love of her life.

There weren’t any warnings, Maurice Costanzo was hospitalized in the Rome clinic for one small intervention. His problem was described as not serious, just annoying.

The presenter went to the clinic to see him in the morning and then in the evening and yes in between devoted to his work and recordings of its programmes.

That routine operation led to complications and thedeterioration of his healthuntil’unexpected death. That last visit on the morning of the same day, by Maria De Filippi, who has now closed herself in hers painful silence.

The last meeting between Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo

The last one unforgettable meetingwhich was told on live TV by the journalist de Live Life. Antonella Del Pino explained:

Maria De Filippi was with him for a long time this morning. They said goodbye for a moment waiting for the family to return. We know that he had been hospitalized here for about a month, where he underwent a light operation.

Today the funeral home was set up, hundreds of VIPs, journalism and political figures are expected. Until the days following the funeral, which will be celebrated on February 27, they will come suspended all programs by Maria De Filippi.

There are many characters from the world of entertainment who have shown themselves moved. Maurizio Costanzo has been described as the father of journalism, the father of all those who have been fulfilled thanks to him. Those same people that he listened to without ever judging and that he supported at all times. He has been described as the one who created a television that can never be repeated.

Maurice Costanzo will live on in everyone’s heartbecause as most of his friends and colleagues pointed out, he is eternal.