Blonde hair and lively look: photos of Rosa Luini, aka Rose Villain, protagonist of Sanremo as a child appear on social media

Rose Villain she was one of the protagonists of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival which has just ended. If her song hasn't particularly left its mark on her, the same isn't true for her, with her gorgeous glamorous looks catching everyone's attention. From his profile Instagram some photos taken when she was just a child appear. Did you realize we were talking about her?

Credit: rosevillain – Instagram

A resounding success for the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, the fifth and last presented by Amadeus, which certainly left an indelible mark in the history of the event. It triumphed, amidst quite a bit of controversy Angelina Mango with his song “La Noia”. Behind her, on the second and third step of the podium, respectively Geolier And Annalisa.

However, there are many artists who, in their own way, have left its mark on the Ariston stage. One of these is undoubtedly Rose Villain, born Rosa Luini, a 34-year-old singer originally from Milan who participated by presenting her song “Click Boom!“, written and composed together with Davide Petrella and her husband, the producer Sixpm.

The young artist took to the stage of the Sanremo theater on all 5 evenings, singing her piece, introducing a colleague of hers and duetting, in the semi-final, with her idol Gianna Nannini. The result was not memorable, considering that at the end she only placed at 23rd placebut she will carry this experience, which she dedicated to her mother who is no longer here, forever in her heart.

Credit: rosevillain – Instagram

What certainly did not go unnoticed and what was particularly appreciated about her is undoubtedly hers style, always impeccable, elegant and sexy at the same time. A stage presencethen, truly unique.

That'expressiveness which has entered the hearts of many, is the same one that we find in some photos that Rose Villain published some time ago on her account Instagramtaken when it was only one girl. Of course, the years have passed, she has grown, her caramel blonde hair and curls have now given way to electric blue and black, but her eyes and that lively look are still the same.