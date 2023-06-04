At 16 years and 35 days old, Mirra Andreeva is the sensation of world tennis. Born in the Siberian region of Russia, but forged sportingly in France, Andreeva this week became the only player under the age of 17 to reach the third round of Roland Garros in the last decade. She and she did it by successfully defeating the two best tennis players in Colombia: Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango, in the qualifying table.

This Saturday, in the middle of a vibrant battle, he said goodbye to the Parisian Grand Slam after falling 7-6 (5), 1-6 and 1-6 against the American Cori Gauff, sixth best in the world.

However, a month earlier, Andreeva was playing her first professional tournament, the Masters 1,000 in Madrid. And there, without fear of success, defeated the Canadian Leylah Fernández, current No. 49 in the world, the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, fifteenth best tennis player on the planet, and the Polish Madga Linette, 21st in the ranking, in a matter of three days.

From Paris, the child prodigy who will enter the top hundred of the Hologic WTA Tour starting tomorrow, spoke with EL TIEMPO.

In the talk, the same feeling that supports his age: his story is just beginning.

Mirra Andreeva, the tennis girl who is the global sensation

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva.

Where does your passion for tennis come from?

I started training from a very young age, when I was six years old. Since then whenever I go on court I just enjoy every moment, I like the feeling on my racket when I hit the ball because it’s so exciting. I really like being out there, on the court, I don’t know how to explain it, but I don’t think I can live without tennis.

This year she debuted on the professional circuit and has already beaten three players who are among the best in the world…

(Laughter) Yes, the truth is I always give my best and do what I like to do without focusing on the results. The truth is that I don’t care about the score, I’m looking to enjoy on the pitch. What I want to say is that of course I want to win, but what drives me is to do everything possible to leave the field without any regrets.

Do you feel any pressure to be considered one of the new jewels of tennis?

The truth is that I don’t think about that, of course I’m very excited about winning important games because that motivates a lot, but I don’t feel any pressure because of what others can expect from me.

Your game is very varied… what do you think is currently your forte as a tennis player?

The truth, I don’t know. I have always thought that it is my mental part; I just fight because I want to win more points than my opponent because at the end of the day that’s what tennis is all about, and that’s fun for me.

Mirra Andreeva on who she wants to play mixed doubles with: “I’d feel most comfortable playing with Andrey Rublev bc he’s kind. I’m also kind of nice. If one day he asks me, I will say yes & yes & YES.” 🥰 Kindness recognizes kindness. 🥹pic.twitter.com/v7g56tnB3b — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 1, 2023

There has always been talk of the difficulties involved in playing on the professional circuit being just a girl. What has been the most difficult for you?

For me there have been no difficulties in my career, maybe I don’t remember them, but I’ve always concentrated on the game and I’ve only been playing, so I don’t really remember feeling any hard moments.

At the beginning of the year he was a finalist at the junior Australian Open, and right now he is the sensation at the senior Roland Garros… did you imagine?

Nooo, I thought that this year I was going to play here in Paris, but in the junior version, so everything that has happened to me has been incredible.

Who are your references?

I always liked watching Roger Federer, although lately I liked watching Nadal, and Serena Williams in women.

What is the big goal you want to achieve with your career?

I want to break the record for Grand Slam titles and surpass Novak Djokovic, who is 22, and of course I want to be at the top of the ranking. I really don’t know if I’ll get it, I’ll just play and I won’t think about it during my matches, so I’ll play, I’ll be happy and then we’ll see if I could achieve my goal.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

@balagueraaa

[email protected]

WEATHER JOURNALIST

