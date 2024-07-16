The chaos, brawls and other acts generated tense moments during the Colombia-Argentina match at the Hard Rock in Miami on Sunday night.

According to the criteria of

Some Colombians were detained or expelled by the authorities in various circumstances, including Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, and his son. Both They appeared before a famous Florida judge named Mindy Glazer, who went viral years ago when she sentenced a schoolmate.

Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramón Jamil Jesurún were involved in an argument with a security guard who prevented them from accessing a space in the stadium on July 14, despite the fact that they were wearing their Conmebol rosette.

According to some versions of the events, the President of the FCF was given a police ticket, which is why he was not present at the awards ceremony.

Finally, there was no news of him until Monday, when he appeared in handcuffs and an orange suit in a Florida courtroom. Ramón Jesurún appeared before Mindy Glazer, a renowned judge in the state, and agreed to pay the corresponding bail to regain his freedom.

Although, in addition to the images and videos that were released of the handcuffed leader, Judge Mindy Glazer has also attracted attention. Here we tell you who the judge is and why she became famous.

This is Mindy Glazer, the judge of Ramón Jesurún, famous on the internet

The Florida Judicial Circuit presents the judge as Mindy S. Glazer, belonging to the criminal circuit, section BH.

The lawyer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Miami and then attended St. Thomas University School of Law, where she received her Juris Doctor degree in 1991.

She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991 and eventually entered the judicial system as a Circuit Court Judge in 2000.

Her fame came in 2020, when a recording of a hearing held by her was spread on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen dealing with the case of a man identified as Arthur Booth, who was sentenced to ten months in prison for the crime of theft.

I’m sorry to see you on this site (…) This was the nicest guy in high school

“I have a question for you, do you recognize me from high school?” the judge asked the man, who, surprised, said: “Oh, my God!”

The strangeness of the case was due to the fact that Arthur Booth and Mindy Glazer were classmates at school and lost contact after finishing their studies. They later met again under these circumstances; she as a judge and he as the person responsible for theft.

Arthur Booth and Mindy Glazer Photo:Social networks. Share

“I’m sorry to see you here, I always wondered what happened to you, sir,” the judge said as Arthur Booth broke down in tears and covered his face with both hands.

“This was the nicest kid in high school, he was the best kid. I used to play soccer with him, all the kids… And look what happened to him, I’m so sorry.“, Glazer finished saying as he looked at his school friend.

Finally, the judge wished him good luck and said she hoped he “could straighten out his life.”

Life is a theater, Arthur Booth and Mindy Glazer were friends in high school. He drops out, falls into the world of gambling, she chooses a career in law. 20 years later they meet at this moment (which is already viral), she as a judge sentences him to 10 months in prison for robbery. pic.twitter.com/qzepqHpGov — Ivan Jesus Izaguirre I. (@ivaniz66) December 7, 2020

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS