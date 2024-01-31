One of the things that migrants miss most are the flavors of their country of origin. Thus, Hundreds of people came together to respond to a TikToker who asked for help finding the “tastiest” corn tortillas in Texas. “For Mexicans who live in the United States, please tell me, where do you buy your tortillas?” asked the young woman in the video, in which recommendations are already accumulating.

The Mexican who lives in Texas with her husband went to TikTok to ask for help. “If anyone sees this, do you know of another Mexican store in Texas, apart from El Azteca?” asked the user identified as @livingwithd1, along with a video in which I asked for recommendations to find the best tortillas in the area.

“I really can't find where to buy tortillas that taste good, that are made from yellow corn,” explains the Mexican in the video, which has accumulated more than 32,200 views and 359 comments. “Because I want some bean tacos, corn tacos, yellow tortilla tacos, with fresh cheese, purple onion, or anything… and I can't find any good tortillas.“, said the young woman.

A Mexican woman turned to TikTok to look for recommendations for tortilla shops in Texas.

Where to buy Mexican tortillas in Texas?



In response to the plea: “If anyone knows, help! Help a Mexican who is also living in the United States and can't find tortillas to make a good bean taco,” Internet users came together to offer solutions to the young woman. These are some of the alternatives that were registered in the comments:

"Miracle Tortillas yellow packaging, you find them in any Mexican store." "Buy the Maseca yellow and make your freshly made tortillas." "In La Michoacana Meat Market 10/10". "I buy some at HEB called My Little Shop. They are raw corn and you make them in the pan. It's like they were made by hand." "I have found at Start Market or Whole Foods Mission tortillas". "At Walmart buy the ones that say 'the landlady', the others don't taste good." "In Ranchito, Texas". "I don't know what part of Texas you're on, but In Houston there is a tortilla shop called 'La Chona' and it was the best thing that could have happened to me."

Other viewers shared with the young woman the frustration of not finding where to buy food with the authentic flavor of their countries of origin. “I felt very identified. I also live in Dallas, Texas, and there's nothing like finding a good place with Mexican tortillas” someone else wrote.