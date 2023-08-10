Bologna – She was looking for a job as a babysitter, but to an ad she was told that if she agreed to do the cleaning in sexy clothes she would get 200 euros an hour. A 24-year-old girl from Sassuolo (Modena) who, after an exchange of messages with the alleged employer, reported the matter to the carabinieri together with her father: above all to prevent other girls, perhaps in a situation of economic fragility, from falling into an offer that is at least equivocal, if not with some criminal profile.

To make the story public, reported by Gazette of Modena, it was the father of the girl from Modena who published the screenshots of the conversation via chat on social networks. The young girl was in fact looking for a job, possibly as a babysitter. In fact, the approach started with a very normal job offer as a babysitter published on social networks, of which the girl contacted the author for more information. The story, however, immediately took another turn: from the dialogue that followed, in fact, the interlocutor (posing as a girl who had previously worked for the same employer) he offered her a cleaning job, for a couple of hours, twice a week. “It starts at 10 euros an hour – reads the messages – then if you are interested in earning more there is the possibility of being watched while you clean, and there you set the price. It depends on how you are dressed. And you can also in an hour to fetch 200 euros”.

“My daughter – explains the young girl’s father to the newspaper – understood everything immediately, but what can happen if a girl is contacted who needs money and who naively accepts? What will she be subjected to when she goes to do those phantom cleanings? And he will have the courage to say it or he will keep silent for the shame of having fallen into a trap? Anyone who does such things needs to be identified and stopped by the police. It is too dangerous”.