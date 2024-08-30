Latina woman working at a Hooters restaurant chain store revealed how much money he earns in tips in a daytime shift, from 11 AM to 5 PM, and also shared what was The highest amount of money you received from a table at your job. Through his social media account, a in a daytime shift, from 11 AM to 5 PM, and also shared what was

Of unusual fame in the United States for some of its peculiarities, the Hooters chain It has 293 branches throughout the countryand many of them represent a job opportunity for Latina women. Thus, Maripu Zafra, a Venezuelan citizen who emigrated to the United States, found a job in the country with multiple benefits, and The most important thing is the tip.

Through her account called @mariangelzafra on the social network Tik Tok, the woman published a video in which she showed the amount of tips she earns in the mentioned period.How much do I make in a day at Hooters? Today is Wednesday, My schedule is from 11 in the morning to five in the afternoon.“So it’s my turn for lunch. Let’s see how it goes today, I don’t know. Wish me luck,” he said at the beginning of the video.

The young Hooters worker then shared the different tips she received by shift, showing the fluctuations in amounts ranging from US$15 to US$29. On a day she described as “slow,” Zafra revealed that it received a total of US$204.

In the shared images, the Latina explained: “At noon, my first table left me a tip of US$15, the second gave me US$5 and the third gave me US$20. My next table left me US$20 in cash and the other, which was paid by three people, each gave me US$8. Then, my next table left me US$20, the other gave me US$5, this one left me US$20 more and another left me US$5. At 5 PM, My last few months left me with US$18, US$15, US$20, US$29 and US$6“.

The highest tips he received at Hooters

In another video shared on her Tik Tok account, the young woman spoke with her coworkers about The highest tips they receivedwith Numbers that started at US$200 and peaked at just over US$1,000amounts received in a single table.

For her part, Maripu Zafra indicated at the end of the video that The highest tip he received for his work at a table was US$600an average number among those mentioned.