Camila Yañez said that 5 years ago they decided to travel with their family to the United States, but they rejected his life in Panama “for no apparent reason”. At that time they had to return to their country, but years later, she herself decided to request an appointment at the embassy to discover the reasons.

Before going to the appointment, he consulted with a immigration expert lawyer who gave him details about the things they were going to ask him and prepared for that moment. One of the problems that is faced was the languagesince the officer who served her only spoke English. However, this was not an impediment and after passing the routine questionsI hoped everything would turn out well.

“The thing is, he hands me a paper that says: Your visa has been refused under INA section 212“, he explained. Upon finding out what it was about It was due to lack of documents, However, he said that the officer “never asked” him for any documents. When he wanted to know more, he received no response.

Why can’t he enter the United States?

This is an answer that The young woman from TikTok does not have. “I think I know why I can’t enter the country. There is something that tells me why, but I need to verify it.” Finally, He begged that someone from the embassy was watching the video. to get the answer you need.

In the comments, Nobody knew how to answer himbut several ventured to assure that if he responded with the same idioms he used in the videoit was “obvious” that it would be rejected. Others, They pointed out that it is a matter of luck and having a good day.