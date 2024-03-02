A Latin woman who lives in the country of the stars and stripes used her TikTok account to recommend the three basic things that every person new to the United States should do to begin to build a solid and secure future.

Settling in a foreign country usually creates uncertainty, since people who choose this action leave aside everything they know, their families, their traditions and even their native language. That is how millions of people migrate to the United States to start a new life with many dreams but few certainties.

Faced with this situation, a Colombian woman who has managed to establish herself in the United States took advantage of her TikTok account in which she identifies herself as @kamilaontheroad to send him a message to all people who, like her, are thinking about migrating to the North American nation.

What should I do when I arrive in the United States?



According to the Latina woman, The first thing you should do when arriving in the United States is “open an account in a bank and start creating a credit score”, since it is important to start gaining relevance in the financial field.

The second thing, he said, is to get a driver's license in the state you are in: “It doesn't matter if you have no plans to buy a car, since in some jobs they will ask for an American driver's license with a certain amount of seniority.”

And third, he stressed, it is essential to have health insurance, “because if something happens to you, the cost will be very high and you never know when it will hit you.”

Through her TikTok profile, the woman usually shares advice focused on things you wish you had known before moving to the United States as well as little-known data about the nation, in order to help others who like her have plans to migrate.