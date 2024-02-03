Making the decision to live in another country can bring complications. Despite the hopes that it may mean to improve the quality of life and find greater opportunities to develop on a personal or professional level, it is true that a lot must be left behind, including family and customs. AND a Latina who lives in the United States He touched TikTok by sharing his situation.

In a video of just five seconds, Nataly González shared on the TikTok account @no lunar.9 How has it felt as a migrant in the US? “Hello, I'm Nataly and I survived the first winter, the lack of work, the immigrant depression and wanting to return to my country before the year,” she wrote.

Likewise, he added at the bottom of his video “and many more things that only my little heart knows”, accompanied by a sad face emoji. Probably, it was not expected that the reaction of users on the social network would be not only solidarity, but many would share with her that they are in the same situation.

Even in several of the comments, which exceed 800, some have written that they should consider forming a group with Latinos who are in the same case to be able to make new contacts and friends., Others even mention what city they live in to see if they can find people to connect with.

Depression among immigrants in the United States is common

The situation that Nataly raises is not uncommon. Many immigrants go through a process of depression when leaving their country, especially during the first months. In fact, on its website UN Migration shares that depression affects people of all ages, social conditions and countries, and is common among migrants.

Those who experience permanent sadness, loss of interest in activities they normally enjoyed and inability to carry out daily activities for at least two weeks, in addition to periods of anxiety, low energy levels, sleep and appetite disorder, tiredness, difficulty concentrate, among other elements, they could be going through a period of depression.

An important fact is that various Civil society organizations that serve immigrants have identified depression as one of the most common health problems among this population, and not only among people who leave their country of origin, but also among the family who stays.