Social networks have become a great tool to bring people who decide to move to another country closer to their families, but also to share the differences you notice between one nation and anotherlike the case of this Latin woman who discovered a very particular feature in the fruits sold in supermarkets in the United States.

Through a series of photographs, TikTok user Keren Valdivieso took on the task of documenting what What has most attracted your attention is living in the United States.among which an image stands out in which a box of strawberries appears.

In said photo, The fruits, apparently, are larger than those found in Mexico., country of origin of the young woman. Additionally, he highlighted the fact that they take longer to decompose.

The differences between life in Mexico and the United States



In the same post you can see other points that Karen Valdivieso also “has had to get used to living in the United Statessuch as “there is never enough sugar”, referring to desserts, or “junk food 24/7”, “10/10 in cleaning public bathrooms and gyms” or “Mexican food, especially tacos”.

He also highlighted other aspects of the lifestyle of people who live in the United Stateslike the fact that, in the words of the tiktoker, “people don't walk”, or that “they drink water from the tap”, and that they take off their shoes when entering a house.

The post generated diverse thoughts, since Her followers commented that many of the differences noted by the user are things that have been done in the US for a long time.. In that sense, several migrants who settled in New York pointed out other customs that exist in the Big Apple.