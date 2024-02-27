You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He has experienced things he never imagined were possible.
One woman showed a notable difference between the public bathrooms in her country and those in the United States.
A large number of Latin immigrants in the United States take advantage of their social networks to show what their new life is like in the country of bars and clubs. This is what happened to a woman, who went viral after highlighting something that caught his attention regarding the public bathrooms of the North American nation.
Through her TikTok account, user @bybarbiiii took on the task of sharing a series of photos in which she recounts What are the things that have surprised you most about living in Montana?, among which he highlighted one with which his followers felt identified. Is about public bathrooms, since he assures that according to his experience, there are them everywhere and they are extremely clean. According to his vision, this situation is not entirely common in some Latin American countries.
The differences in daily life in Latin America and the United States
The TikToker also narrated other aspects that have caught her attention when living in the United States. “The people at the gym are very polite, they clean up everything that gets dirty,” “The sushi is bad,” “The hamburgers at Five Guys are 10/10,” “The dogs on the street are different,” “People who use cars “She is extremely respectful and always stops to let people cross,” the woman said, among other things.
On the other hand, she also talked about other things that surprised her, among which are the not always good quality of vegetables, the price of meals in restaurants and the high coffee consumption that exists in the country. With these comments she made it clear that, in her view, Living outside of Latin America is quite an experience in which he has found good things, regular and other very surprising ones.
Thanks to her different videos on the social network, the user gained thousands of followers and generated multiple publications in which she achieved an enormous level of impact among users.
