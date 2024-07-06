The United States is a country full of natural and cultural riches and fun. Throughout the country you can find different attractions according to the tastes of travelers. However, It is well known for a reason, and that is that it is full of outlets, stores with great deals that allow you to access famous brands at a much more affordable price. If you intend to take a trip for that purpose, this is the luggage you should bring.

According to the criteria of

If this is your first time planning to travel to the United States, you may want to consider this information, and if you already know the North American country, you will probably agree with a Peruvian TikToker who showed in one of her videos how light it is best to travel to the country.

Through her TikTok account, @lorendowsky, a user shared a funny video of only 13 seconds in which An empty suitcase can be seen while the caption reads: “When you travel to the country of outlets,” phrase accompanied by an American flag.

Below you can see how he starts to throw some objects towards the luggage. He starts with a sunscreen, his passport and at least seven bank cards. At the end he just adds a shirt and, as a gesture of having finished, he shows his thumbs up.

Many agree that when you plan to travel to the United States to take advantage of the offers in the stores, it is best to only have the means to pay for everything you want but, above all, have enough space to return without paying excess baggage.

Is it worth shopping at outlets in the United States?

The video in which a tiktoker shows that To travel to the United States you only need to bring bank cards and a T-shirt. It already has more than 1,500,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Many users agreed that You don’t need to bring anything, not even underwear.because being there you can go to stores like Ross to buy everything you need.

Even There were those who went further and claimed that it is not even necessary to bring a suitcase. In the United States you can get one at a good price and that also allows you to choose the cheapest flight and pay for this service only on the return trip.

Nevertheless, Another user said that outlets no longer offer such cheap prices. and it is worth checking online to see if you can get better prices through that medium. Although, of course, not all stores have a digital platform and international shipping.