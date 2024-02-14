As the war in Ukraine approaches its second anniversary and tensions between Russia and the West continue to escalate, the Kremlin made the decision to include Kaja Kallasthe Prime Minister of Estonia, on your blacklist.

This act symbolizes a clear recognition of his role as a predominant figure within the European Union and NATO, who has demonstrated a firm and determined stance in the face of current challenges.

According to sources cited by the Russian news agency Tass, Kallas faces a search warrant in connection with a case opened by “the destruction and damage to monuments to Soviet soldiers” in Estonia, a move that follows the dismantling of several Soviet monuments in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Woman Who Defied the Kremlin on the Most Wanted List | TheMXFam This video examines Russia's recent controversial decision to place Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on its wanted list, a move that has further heightened… pic.twitter.com/PPKbdJaPX7 — The Mexican Family (@TheMXFam) February 13, 2024

The Prime Minister of Estonia has not wavered in her criticism of Moscow's offensive and has emerged as a defender of the US and NATO military presence in Eastern Europe.

In his words to the BBC, Kallas stressed the importance of not “make the mistake” to leave the Russian government unpunished, declaring that “The West should aim for Ukraine to win this war and Putin to lose it. Why? Because if there is some kind of peace agreement and there is some kind of Cold War, everyone stays where are they”.

This statement reflects his conviction that aggression should not be rewarded, a position that has earned him the nickname of the new “iron lady of Europe”.

With NATO in the Sights



Kallas has not only shown leadership in criticizing Russia but also in promotion of a cohesive defense for the three Baltic countriesreaffirming the strategic importance of Ukraine's defense as a pillar for security in the region.

Despite the controversy her positions have generated, even fueling debates about her suitability for the position of NATO secretary general, Kallas has maintained his focus on strengthening the alliance and the security of his eastern flank.

“We have talked for years about the vulnerability of NATO's eastern flank. Now they are paying attention to us,” he said during a meeting in Riga, highlighting the support of the United States and the United Kingdom in this regard.

From deep roots to innovative leader: the journey of Kaja Kallas



Kallas is not only renowned for her political steadfastness but also for her deep family lineage, which is intertwined with Estonian history.

Her mother, Kristi, was one of many deported to Siberia during the Soviet purges, an experience that scarred the family but also cemented its resilience. Born in Tallinn on June 18, 1977Kallas is the daughter of Siim Kallas, the 14th Prime Minister of Estonia and later European Commissioner, and the granddaughter of Eduard Alver, one of the founders of the Republic of Estonia.

Such Latvian and Baltic German ancestry has influenced not only his identity but also his commitment to the values ​​of freedom and democracy.

Graduated from the University of Tartu with a degree in law, Kallas has been a member of the Estonian Bar Association and has had a successful career as an attorney and partner at well-known law firms.

Furthermore, its participation in the Estonian Business School and the European Antitrust Alliance underlines its commitment to education and innovation in the business field.

An innovative political path



Kallas's entry into politics was both a natural step and a challenge that he embraced with determination. Since his election to the Estonian Parliament in 2011 until her mandate as MEP, Kallas has defended the importance of innovation and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

His work on strategies for the Digital Single Market and energy and consumption policies reflect his vision of a more integrated and technologically advanced Europe.

Kallas' leadership of the Reform Party since 2018following the recommendation of Hanno Pevkur, broke barriers by making her the first woman to lead a major political party in Estonia.

Under his leadership, the Reform Party won a significant victory in the general elections of 2019although he was initially left out of the government due to a coalition formed by the Center Party.

However, her persistence and strategic vision led her to form a coalition government in January 2021rising to the position of prime minister.

