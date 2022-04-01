A truly dramatic episode took place last Sunday 27 March. Unfortunately Maria Elia she died at 17, after 36 hours of hospitalization, where she had arrived with a little day and fever and sore throat. The desperate dad wanted to publish a desperate appeal on social media.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

There are many people who in the last few hours have wanted to write a message for this girl, who flew to the sky too soon.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place last Sunday 27 March. Precisely in the hospital of Santa Maria della Misericordia, of Perugiacity where he lived with his family.

Maria had come to the hospital with some dash of fever and sore throat. It had turned out negative to the pad for Covid. However, in just a few hours his situation worsened dramatically.

Doctors have decided to hospitalize her in intensive care and, in 36 hours, there was a sudden aggravation, right up to the tragic ending. On Sunday, the girl’s heart stopped beating forever.

Parents devastated by the sudden and heartbreaking loss, wanted to present one complaint. The crime is manslaughter at the moment, towards unknown persons. He will be alone the autopsy expected in these last hours, to give concrete answers on what happened to Mary. Dad Gennaro Elia he wanted to start a fundraiser, to be able to go ahead with his complaint.

The post of Maria Elia’s father, after the death of his daughter

I wanted to share with you all my suffering for the loss of my daughter, my Princess Maria of only 17 years. I am aware that I have embarked on a long, tortuous and costly path. But I want the truth for Maria. I do not ask you for flowers but to support and contribute with me to the cause, with a free and voluntary donation.

Unfortunately the death of Mary, which until then seemed feel good, took place in a few days. None of them could ever have to imagine A thing like that. There will be further updates on the dramatic story.