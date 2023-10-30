It is well known that children learn very quickly, and especially when it comes to languages, the younger a language is instilled in them, the easier it will be for them to master it, at least that is what a Mexican woman considered in a TikTok video. In the United States, Latin communities are proof that it is possible to speak two languages ​​fluently, Spanish and the English. However, sometimes for parents, like this Hispanic tiktoker, it is difficult to teach them both.

Many families emigrate to USA in search of a better life. However, most want to maintain their roots as much as possible, and this means remembering and following traditions and teaching children to speak the language maternal. But many wonder if it is good for children to be exposed to two languages or is it better to encourage its development in English. And a mother of California explains why at home she only speaks to them in Spanish.

California Mom Shares Advantages and Disadvantages of Speaking Only Spanish at Home



From your account TiKTok @soycynthiaa1, a mother who lives in California shared what the development of his little ones has been like in terms of language. He confessed that she did not speak English fluidly, so once he moved to USA This was a barrier and she decided to keep Spanish at home with her children.

The content creator urged other moms not to feel bad for not speaking out English 100 percent and allow communication in your home only in the native language. She shared that she has two small children and that at her house the language that is spoken has always been the Spanisheven though her husband does speak well English.

Cynthia said that if she did not give her children the opportunity to speak both languages ​​from a young age, it is because “children are very intelligent and learn everything very quickly.” Additionally, she shared that she once had someone give her advice that she only talk to them. Spanish at home because, in the end, they would learn the English at school.

Although sometimes the mother felt sad or self-conscious because when her little ones lived with other children in the area she noticed that they did not have the level of English that the rest, given that the majority of Latino children are bilingual, noticed that in Spanish His children had an impressive level of communication.

And, unlike the other minors, his little ones did not combine words in English and in Spanish. That is, she saw the advantage of not teaching the children the American language at home, because then they could learn Spanish fluently.

Their children learned English quickly in the United States

Some time later, when her oldest child entered kindergarten, as they were still in the pandemic, she took some online classes and realized that her little one did not understand the instructions they were giving him at school. But after only two months he learned English quickly and got good grades.

Last year their youngest child entered kindergarten and participated in a program where, after school, they teach them English. Soon her little one began to perfect his skills in that language and a few days ago the proud mother received a letter telling her that it was no longer necessary for her son to attend, since he already had the necessary level to be able to take his classes regularly with the rest of the students. Consequently, she said she feels happy and proud that she made the decision to just talk to them. Spanish at home, since they now speak both languages ​​fluently.

Most of the comments that his video has received are from people who tell him that they have followed the same strategy and it has worked very well for them, because in addition to stimulating children to learn both languages, it has served to exalt their roots.