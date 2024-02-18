Have you noticed how a store's product offering changes depending on the country in which it is located? Well one Hispanic woman living in the United States demonstrated this. She shared a video through her TikTok account where she shows everything from cereals of all kinds to bacon grease. for cooking, as part of a series of photographs highlighting the products that can be obtained in the country of the stars and stripes and that you did not see before in your place of origin.

It is no secret to anyone that International companies segment their products according to the tastes and needs of the market where they locate their stores, that is why sometimes the brands and products are so varied. items that can be obtained in the United States, Europe or Latin America.

The video that shows the strangest Walmart products in the United States



User Sheila Hernández is a Spanish woman who lives in the United States, from where she shares with her more than 26,000 followers everything from her best travel tips to the strangest or curious thing you have found in self-service stores.

In a video in this last category, he recently listed those Walmart United States productsthat caught her a lot of attention, among which stood out: The packages of almost half a kilo of minced meat in a bar, soft drinks of all flavors or as she called them “radioactive drinks”, a wide variety of frozen sausage bands and more.

He was impressed by the amount on offer and the size of the products.

Other products that caught their attention were frozen dishes for 12 families, vegetables packaged in portions of more than 10 kilos, tea in presentations of more than 3 liters, all kinds of Mexican sauces and macaroni with Cheetos.

The portion sizes surprised her. Photo: TiKTok @sheihernandezalcala

This TikTok post which he titled “Things rare, curious people from the United States supermarket, my favorite, I'm clear about it”, it went viral in a short time and so far has more than four thousand comments such as: “Please let the lunchables return to Spain” or “There are things that work and others don't, a Latin American lives there eat very well. I would make magic with all those products.”