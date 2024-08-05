According to the criteria of

As detailed Marketplace, Ulmer’s story began He was only four years old when he started selling lemonade on the street.a practice that, as can be seen in hundreds of American series, films and stories, is common in culture during the summers as a way to entertain children and teach them to generate their first income.

Nevertheless, Ulmer’s lemonade was not just another lemonadewas made, according to the recipe that her great-grandmother had documented in 1940 and that her family still treasured, this contained natural lemon juice, mint, flax seeds and honey as a sugar substitute. What started as a simple hobby, turned into a multi-million dollar business.

The leap to the general public was made thanks to the program Shark Tank where he attended and offered his lemonade to the then President of the United States, Barack ObamaAfter that television moment, he gained popularity and several brands began to show interest in his product.

It was Whole Foods The company that finally made an agreement with her, offered her US$11,000,000 to be able to market its drink in different places in the United Statesstarting with his home state of Texas, as well as Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

After almost a decade, Mikaila Ulmer She is the CEO of her own company at just 19 years old and her drink is sold in nearly 6,000 stores across the United States.. A portion of their profits is donated to the conservation of bees, an insect of vital importance for the production of honey and with which they have a peculiar history.

How did the young Texas millionaire’s relationship with bees begin?

“I don’t remember much about the first time I was stung by a bee, because I was only four and a half years old, but I do remember one part clearly. It stung me in the neck!” Ulmer said in an interview with Marketplace. The young girl, who was already very curious since she was little, He wanted to go to the library after being stung to find out more about bees.. Over there discovered the great importance they have for ecosystems and also read that it is an insect that is in danger, since its populations are decreasing more and more.

That is why he decided to donate part of his profits for its preservation. and it was thanks to this that his lemonade stood out above the rest. Ultimately, his connection with bees and the use of honey made his business become a million-dollar business.