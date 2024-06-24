People who are already settled in the United States usually find a certain comfort which makes them not take vacations in another country, but as always, there are exceptions, and many of them become interesting cases to learn about. This is what happened with a woman who shared her experience and noticed a particular difference.

According to the criteria of

In Business Insiderthe story was told of An American named Raquel Dubé, who traveled from New York to Europespecifically destined for Portugal, and found a big change there on a specific issue: greater accessibility at a general level within that countrywith respect to others on the continent and in comparison to his life in the United States.

“My trip to Lisbon was more affordable than my vacations in other European cities, including London, Paris, Rome and Milan,” the woman said. In that sense, she referred to the costs of meals, to compare both with the costs of other trips such as those to New York: “When my mom and I went out to dinner, I spent between US$25 and US$35 on both meals, which included starters, main courses and desserts. Our most expensive meal in Lisbon was about US$45 and we ordered a lot of food.”

General view from the Balcony of Lisbon. The 25 de Abril bridge can be seen. Photo:Camilo Pena Share

Besides, He said that an Uber ride from one end of the city to the other cost about US$15.although she clarified that it was a concrete possibility that prices have dropped due to the low season, and that is why she was surprised in that sense.

The woman from New York revealed what her biggest mistake was when visiting Portugal

Dubé explained that Lisbon is a small city in which you can reach any of the places on foot, although sometimes there are difficulties because it is mountainous, and precisely along those lines it is that He regretted not having been able to get to know her in depth as he had hoped..

“The biggest mistake I made when planning this trip was budgeting an entire week for Lisbon. I didn’t expect the city to be as small as it is.. I saw most of the city in four days and then spent the rest of the time relaxing. It was nice, but I wouldn’t follow the same itinerary if I visit again,” she said. Likewise, beyond his own experience in Lisbon, he revealed that He was left with the desire to know more about Portugalwhich he defined as “a beautiful country.”