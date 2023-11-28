A young woman from New York revealed how she discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her, the moment he proposed to her. The man asked her to use her cell phone to record her participation in a contest and, in front of hundreds of people, she asked her to marry him; however, What could have been a romantic marriage proposal was interrupted by text messages that revealed the man’s infidelity.

Digital marketer Tiffany Lyn shared on TikTok (@tiffanylyynn) the story of her marriage proposal and how this moment led her to discover that her boyfriend was cheating on her. Through a couple of videos, The young woman narrated what the hard moment was like when she discovered her partner’s infidelity and how she faced the situation.

The first video published by Tiffany, called “I discovered that my boyfriend was cheating on me during his marriage proposal,” It has accumulated around 2,600,000 views and 277,700 likes. In this clip she tells how she and her partner took a trip to Orlando, where they visited the amusement parks and her boyfriend offered to participate in a contest. “Just before the show started, she handed me her cell phone and said, ‘Honey, please record this. I want you to see what is going to happen,’” says the marketer.

The man was part of the competition called Fear Factor Liveheld at Universal Studios, in Orlando, Florida, in July 2013, as identified New York Post. Halfway through her participation, with all the spotlights and cameras on her, he asked her, “Will you marry me?” However, She, who was recording everything with the man’s cell phone, was in shock: she had just discovered that he was unfaithful to her.

“I’m filming from his cell phone that he gave me. So here I am with his little phone, filming everything, excited, all proud of my man and I start receiving text messages that appear on the screen. The messages turned out to be from his lover who he’d been picking on the whole time we’d been together and she was mad. I guess that morning he had sent her a message to say something like ‘hey, it’s over because I’m about to get engaged,’” the tiktoker narrated.

The young woman reveals that at the time she felt really confused, disappointed and sad and that when they left the stadium where the contest was taking place, she took her boyfriend to a nearby restaurant and confronted him. Then he admitted everything. “He didn’t try to deny it, he knew he was trapped and for the next 30 minutes he told me everything he thought I wanted to hear. I was numb,” Lyn said.

He said yes to the marriage proposal in New York



In a second video, Tiffany reveals that she agreed to marry the man in question. “About two days later, the unhealed version of myself that I was, agreed to put on the ring and play the fiancee,” says the young woman, who says that she did not share the news of her engagement with anyone and when they started going out with friends They were surprised to see the ring and did not understand what was happening. “I was sitting there silently with the ring on, hoping I wouldn’t have to talk about it,” she confesses.

“What a shameful experience. Again, people, this is the unhealed version of myself. This was about 10 years ago. To close the circle of all this, Maybe two or three months passed after that proposal and of course we broke up.. I was never going to get my trust back. It was never going to work. “I had so much invested in this relationship that it was very difficult to break it off immediately,” Tiffany said.

Regarding her ex-partner, whom she describes as a narcissist, the young woman revealed that he married shortly after and then divorced. For her, the path to healing began after ending the relationship. “It took me about two years and $10,000 of therapy to get back to being okay with myself. “I did the job,” says the young woman.