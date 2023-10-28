Winter can affect people’s emotions. During this cold season, it is normal to experience fatigue, lethargy and apathy. To combat these emotions and keep your spirits high, A young woman turned to a specialist in color psychology and revealed which tones help her better cope with the freezing New York winter..

Julia Pugachevsky told what her experience is like modifying her usual winter clothing for colorful alternatives, according to the recommendations of Michelle Lewis, the color psychology expert behind the company. The color cure. “I was wondering if adding a few touches of color could benefit me in some way”the young woman narrated Insider.

“I told Lewis that northeastern winters tend to make me feel groggy and unmotivated. I would like to have a little more energy, especially when it comes to my relationships. “I have been receiving more friends at my house and I would like to continue doing so without exhausting myself,” said the woman, who normally wears black sweatshirts or warm clothing in beige and brown tones in the cold season.

Your favorite colors for winter in New York

“Lewis says orange can help me feel more awake and balanced,” says Julia. The expert also suggested wearing magenta to feel bold and brave. In addition, he stressed that wearing red helps you feel energized and, if you are going through depression or feel extremely sad, you should choose to wear yellow.

The results? In Julie’s experience, By wearing orange while covering an event, she felt happier and more talkative.; red selected him for a day full of professional challenges, including a coverage that intimidated him, however, she was able to face the challenges successfully and feel full of energy until the end of the day.

The New Yorker emphasizes that it is not necessary to dress in neon tones to face the winter, “In any case, it is better to choose colors based on your skin tone”, she says happily, since the expert told her that she does not need to say goodbye to the color black, because it works for her because of her complexion. “It was nice to hear that I don’t have to completely reinvent myself or dress in color from head to toe to feel a little more cheerful. “Lewis said it’s all about balance,” Julia shared.