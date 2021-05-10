ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Donald Trump’s supporters among the US Republicans want to oust opponent Liz Cheney from the House of Representatives. Desolate words fall.

Washington – Ex-President Donald Trump is no longer in office in the USA, and yet the former head of government is polarizing unchecked in the United States.

Not only does the 74-year-old remain blocked on Facebook because of his controversial postings. Trump also has to fight with an internal party adversary – which he will soon take politically out of the game? Your name: Liz Cheney. To classify: The 54-year-old has with the Republicans * holds a not insignificant position.

USA: Donald Trump heavily attacks Republican critic Liz Cheney

Specifically: Since the beginning of January 2019, she has been the so-called Republican Conference Chairwoman, and thus the third highest Republican in the Republican parliamentary group. In the House of Representatives, one of two political chambers in the United States, she chairs the Republican Conference. And she is a staunch opponent of Donald Trump, who recently warned against a “dangerous and anti-democratic Trump personality cult” in her party.

Liz Cheney is a belligerent fool.

Because she is openly opposed to the former head of government, she is now downright hostile among the Republicans. Trump himself had recently dealt violently against his harshest critic among the Republicans: “Liz Cheney is a belligerent fool who has no place in the Republican leadership. Elise Stefanik is the much better choice and she has my complete and total support for the post, ”said the entrepreneur and real estate magnate.

Stefanik is currently applying to chair the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump continues to polarize in the USA: Is Elise Stefanik ousting colleague Liz Cheney?

She is considered to be Trump-loyal, but would first have to oust Cheney for this step. Obviously, circles in the party are working precisely towards this goal. You have to know: Despite his polarizing presidency, the number of supporters for Donald Trump is still large. “We want to go ahead as a unit – and I think that will happen too,” said Kevin McCarthy, the party’s parliamentary group leader in the Congress Chamber, on the planned election of Cheney.

The politician from Wisconsin has long been criticized in her party. Among other things, she was one of ten Republicans who, after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in early January, voted with the Democratic Party to impeach the then president.

Dispute over Donald Trump among the Republicans: Steve Scalise hands out against Liz Cheney

Among others, the number two Republican in parliament, Steve Scalise, had recently tackled her harshly and called for her to be voted out: "Republicans in the House must concentrate solely on winning the House back in 2022 and against the radical socialist agenda of Joe Biden and To fight Nancy Pelosi ", he explained:" Elise Stefanik has conspired to this fight. "