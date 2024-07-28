If despite having been born and raised in one of the most coveted areas of your country you feel that you simply do not belong there, do not hesitate and consider the possibility of starting a new life. You can be inspired by cases like that of Andrea, who He left California to live in London and explains the differences and the reasons why he feels happier now.

The influencer, who identifies herself on Instagram as Anndrea Celleste, wrote an article for the media Business Insider In which he recounted that about ten years ago he moved to England to study at university. His decision was driven by the fact that He felt that he fit in better with English culture than with that of Southern California, where he grew up.

He assured that In California people take everything very seriously, whereas in London it feels much freer. She even said that she always felt a lot of pressure to be the best at everything when she lived in Los Angeles.

When she was just a teenager, she fell in love with the United Kingdom through videos she found on the internet. At the age of 18 she was able to visit London and in 2015 she moved to study at the University of Leicester where she obtained her degree in applied psychology.

Although she found love while studying, she had to return to California after graduating because her student visa had expired. But as soon as travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted, He continued to visit his partner and finally officially moved in in 2023.

Beyond the fact that she is convinced that her lifestyle is more suited to London, Andrea has also found a niche to develop herself and now generates content in which compare what it’s like to live in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This is what it’s like to live in London for a woman from California

In his interview with Business InsiderAndrea He says that in London he has the opportunity to take things a little less seriously. compared to the United States. But there are other reasons why he believes living in the UK offers advantages.

He has found, for example, that the fitness world is much bigger in London. Also, unlike California, which is a very large state, In his current city he can walk everywhere.

She also said that she is a lover of good food and that London offers her many options because there is a wide variety of restaurants and places to try. She added that In pubs you feel that there is a cozy feeling that allows you to enjoy a good time. Despite all the advantages she finds, she said she intends to move with her husband to the outskirts of the city, to the countryside.

London is beautiful, but it’s not for everyone, warns California influencer

Although he has listed various Advantages of living in London, after having grown up in California, Through her social networks, Andrea also makes some warnings because the place is not perfect. She said, for example, that the weather becomes an inconvenience because there are very cold temperatures and rain in autumn and winter, which can be depressing for some.

He also warned that She and her husband pay almost 3,000 pounds a month, or more than US$3,870, in rent, And that’s on top of around £100 or $130 a week for groceries. This has meant that they have had to cut back on certain expenses and make sure they don’t eat out or order anything home unless it’s really necessary. He concluded by saying that Yes, there are things about California that he misses, like the beaches and, of course, his family.but has no plans to return to the United States.