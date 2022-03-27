This woman’s name, Maria Avedeva, has been reporting on the besieged city of Kharkiv, more than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Maria continues to publish daily updates about the buildings that were bombed around the city center, and the sounds of bombing and missiles usually resonate around them, while filming the videos, according to a report by the British “Sky News” network.

For example, she said in one of the tweets in English: “Hello, I’m Maria Avedeva from Kharkiv, Ukraine, today is March 18.”

She added, “I went out today to get food, and then the bombing started again. It started in the morning and then continued, and I hid in this building, which is actually a mall.”

In this video, Maria climbs the steps of a 19th-century mall, where she spotted devastated offices, where dust and shattered glass covered tables, chairs and computers.

In another video, she monitored the extent of the destruction in one of the main streets in the center of Kharkiv city.

And this Ukrainian woman went to war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in order to achieve a strategic goal that she had in mind.

She says that she was determined to document the bombing of the city, knowing that Russia and its media would deny responsibility for this.

And the number of her followers increased rapidly on Twitter with the start of the war, reaching 74.7 thousand followers as of Sunday noon.

Maria works to publish news and information about the situation in Kharkiv, from which about half a million people have been displaced.

She said that a person should be active in this battle of information, in order to show the truth and what is really happening.”