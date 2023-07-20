The renowned artist Giuliana Rengifo expressed feeling blessed to have spent a family moment in the company of her daughters after attending a circus performance.

Likewise, the cumbia singer revealed that she is very focused on continuing to grow professionally. It turns out that Giuliana announced that she is having a good time in her business projects, since she has managed to open a position in the Gamarra commercial emporium in which she offers women’s clothing.

Also, he mentioned, for all his fans, that in his brand they will also find footwear and perfumes.

However, Giuliana Rengifo put her personal life aside to comment to the cameras of La República about the show host Magaly Medina. She said that the work of ‘Urraca’ on television is not based on doing “shows”, but rather “she is the queen of morbidity and double standards”.

Why did Giuliana Rengifo express herself like that about Magaly Medina?

The businesswoman also had strong qualifications for Magaly Medina when asked about the work she has been doing for years.

Giuliana was asked about some alleged hints that she would have sent to the host of the program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ after a sentence was released against her on the defamation trial against the player Jefferson Farfán. Rengifo stated directly that “people who do things badly have to pay for them.”

“I have always been direct for everything. People who do things wrong have to pay for it. If they have sentenced her, it is because she really has to lower her subject, everything,” she said.

