A Colombian woman living in the United States He shared through his TikTok account what his experience has been as Latina living in that country and this is how his followers reacted.

USA It is a country with a large percentage of Latin migrants, in fact the Hispanic population of this country reached 62.1 million in 2020, which represented 19% of all Americans. Additionally, that makes it the second-largest racial or ethnic group in the country, behind Caucasian Americans and ahead of African-American Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hence it is so common to find Latinos making their life in the United StatesHowever, there are still cultural differences that draw the attention of Americans and people of other nationalities who live in the North American country.

“This is what it feels like to be Latino in the United States”



Perhaps that is why the video of the user @kalinaontheroad stood out so much attention, who shared through TikTok the situations or beliefs that she faces most regularly in her daily life, just for being a Latina living in the United States.

“Being Latina in the United States is that they ask you if you are Mexican, being Latina in the United States is not knowing your height in feet, being Latina in the United States is converting your currency every time you buy something when you arrive, being Latina in the United States is that the food and the fruits don't taste the same,” he said in the video.

In addition, she shared that because of her nationality she is always asked about a well-known character in her country: “Being Latina in the United States is saying 'haha yes' when we don't understand anything, Being Latina in the United States means being asked about Pablo Escobar, especially if you are Colombian.”.

Immediately the reactions of her followers did not take long to arrive, as more than one person felt identified and expressed it with comments such as: “Being Latina in the United States is being asked, do you know how to dance? Hahaha, always”… “When I said I was Colombian they told me “oh, Pablo Esco… and I, no! Colombia is García Marquez, Shakira, Karol G.”