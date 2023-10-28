Moving to another country is an important decision that not everyone dares to make. However, in search of a better life, many people choose countries like the United States or Canada. And, beyond the most common difficulties that could be imagined, such as the language barrier or learning to get around the city, there are issues that especially latinos They don’t wait and that’s what happened to one colombian.

Most Latinos are accustomed to a warm climate, and although temperatures drop in winter, it is difficult to see snow in large cities; this phenomenon is destined for high altitude areas. But in nations like Canada It is very common, which surprises tourists and new residents.

It has snowed in Canada since October and surprises the Colombian

Through a video shared on TikTok, user @julianaaguzman shows that she is in Edmonton, Alberta and is surprised because she is snowing in the middle of October, something she has never seen before. “Someone explain to me, I left the gym and it’s snowing. “I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or feel lucky,” she says in the clip.

The young woman, whose description in her profile is “a colombian in Canada”, he also wrote “it seems unbelievable” and even said that driving that day had not been easy at all. The users who played her clip told her that snow is normal in Edmonton at this time and others pointed out that they are found in other areas of Canada like Quebec or Montreal and are a little worried about the coming winter.

A Colombian in Canada

In your account TikTok the woman shares different aspects of her life in Canada. For example, a couple of days ago he shared a video in which he goes to a shopping center to compare what is necessary for the season and gives some advice to people who are going to travel there, especially those who will spend their first winter in Canada.

It shows thermal pants that do not let moisture through, a vest and warm socks from different brands. He also said for compatriots who want to follow in his footsteps that, if they will be outside or have some fun outdoors, they will require gloves, a hat, a jacket and everything to be able to withstand the cold and enjoy it. And for those who have a car and will drive in the city, he presents a product that helps melt snow.