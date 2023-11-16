Being in the United States is a different experience for each person. There are those who move to this country to fulfill the “American dream,” while others consider that cultural differences complicate the experience. Such is the case of a content creator Colombian who revealed the five things she does not miss about the North American country.

Nicole Prieto is a Colombian who lives in the United States and who recently returned to the Latin American country. After spending time in Colombia, the content creator, whose TikTok profile has amassed 328,300 followers, published a video titled “Five things I don’t miss about the USA”.

In the clip, the TikToker reveals everything she has not enjoyed during the more than three years she has lived in the United States. “First thing is stress”said the Colombian. “For some reason, you are always stressed there. I don’t know, it’s like the nature of the environment there,” she said, referring to the hurried lifestyle.

Nicole Prieto also stated that she does not miss the food of the United States. “I mean, for me to say ‘oh, how delicious that is’, no, not really. “I am happy here,” she added, making it clear that he much prefers Colombian cuisine about American cuisine, which, apparently, has not surprised him.

“Third thing, they are my roomies with whom I lived there. Oh those sons of…”, he said, referring to the people with whom he shared an apartment in Queens, New York. The Colombian’s count continued toward work, which she considered “obvious, evident.” Finally, Nicole talked about the people. “And the fifth thing is the people there, except for my friends, the rest are a bunch of random and annoying people,” said the tiktoker.

People’s response

“We live in two different United States. “I love here” and “People in the USA are good, I like kindness,” were some of the comments from detractors that Nicole Prieto received in her video, which has accumulated 86,100 views. However, she also received many responses from people who share her point of view. “Support, the food is not like that of Colombia”, “in short, nothing is strange, except the dollars” and La de los roomies real”, were some of the texts published by other users.