A Colombian woman shared on social media how difficult it has been for her to adapt to public transportation since she moved to Canada. It is common that when a person leaves their native country to settle in a different one, there are cultural clashes and, in their case, it occurred due to the schedule of the metrobus service.

The young woman has often shared what her life is like in Canadian territory for several months now through various videos on her TikTok account @​​saravcasas. And, in one of the last ones, she took the opportunity to describe that She is always late to the transportation stop and the subway ends up dropping her off.. As detailed, the train does not wait for passengers, but only transports those who arrive at the stipulated time.

“When you move to another country and public transportation is more punctual than you… the story of my life, the truth is I’m not late, the subway only runs very early,” he stated in the description of his clip.

In the images she is seen running down the stairs of the subway station, to try to reach the car.. However, her attempts come to nothing when the train moves forward and she only watches it go away.

The experience of other Latinos in Canada

The recording lasts only 10 seconds, but those were enough to unleash a wave of comments from other Latinos who now live in the North American country. Although the video only has a little more than 20,000 views, there were many people who were present with their opinion.

Many identified with her and others emphasized the differences between Colombia and Canada: “It’s me every day”; You can take the people out of Colombia, but never take Colombia out of the people”; “Welcome to a first world country”; “The bad thing is that line 2 always has a problem and even more so when snow falls and you have to walk.”