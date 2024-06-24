Tatiana Arevalowent viral when he revealed that he almost lost his right eye. And, although everything went well, the comedian, who gives recommendations on immigration, gave the key to not suffer with health in the country have contracted medical insurance. The story of a Colombian influencer who lives in the United States,went viral when he revealed that. And, although everything went well, the comedian, who gives recommendations on immigration, : have

It all started “out of nowhere” when he began to feel a desperate itch in his right eye that began to tear heavily. After checking to see if there was an eyelash or a piece of trash inside it, he discovered that there was nothing, and after three hours he could not open his eye, which was “completely infected”.

Then, the influencer commented on what she learned after this experience and gave some advice. The first of them always have wet eye cloths on handalthough she explained that “I didn’t know they existed,” they can be very useful for emergency situations like that.

Finally, he marked the most outstanding advice of the video: “The importance of having active health insurance in the United States”. And he added that “does not wish anyone” an emergency with the eyes, since care in a medical center can be very expensive throughout the country.

Medical care will once again be free for dreamers

Health insurance for migrants in the United States



A few weeks ago, the administration of Joe Biden announced that will expand medical care for program beneficiaries Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA, for its acronym in English), a measure that will come into force as of November 1, as reported by the Health Department.

In a statement, they reported that the decision ensures that the dreamers already They will not be excluded to be eligible to enroll in a qualified health plan, through the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare).

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health, said: “More than a third of DACA beneficiaries currently do not have health insurance, so making them eligible to enroll in coverage will improve their health and well-being, and help the economy.”