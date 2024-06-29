The new The romance between Mexican singer Christian Nodal and singer Angela Aguilar is on everyone’s lips. The couple recently surprised with the official announcement of their relationship, shortly after Nodal broke up with cazzu, the Argentine trap artist. Amid the commotion caused by the news, Aguilar’s mother, Aneliz Álvarez is already aware of her daughter’s new love and gave her opinion on the matter. Who is the singer’s new mother-in-law and what does she think of him?

Born on December 7, Álvarez is the daughter of Eva Mendoza, a woman from Argentina. She is the wife of the renowned Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, with whom she has been married for 27 years and inseparable as companions.

“I would go to the end of the world with you”posted a photo on her Instagram account for their last anniversary, Aguilar, in which the couple can be seen hugging in Japan. Together they have three children: Aneliz, Leonardo -also a singer-, and the artist Ángela.

Aneliz Alvarez is a central pillar of his family. In a world of stages, concerts and tours, she is shown as a firm support and is always present at the public events of both her husband and her daughter. In fact, there was a time when she was the representative of her children Angela and Leonardo.

Beyond the stars of her family, she herself is related to the world of entertainment since Before marrying Aguilar, she was a model. This is how she came to meet her husband: it was thanks to his participation in a video clip of his brother-in-law Antonio Aguilar Jr, of whom Pepe was the producer, that life crossed them and they never separated again.

On her social networks, Aneliz shows part of her daily life and allows her family’s music fans to glimpse a little piece of her intimacy. She shares photos of her children, her trips with her husband, and even her roots: posted photos supporting the Argentina soccer team during the 2022 World Cup.

What does Aneliz Álvarez think of Christian Nodal?

The mother of the singer of What Agony He is already aware of the relationship that his 20-year-old daughter has with the interpreter of Bottle after bottle25 years old, who had people talking for him Nodal’s previous relationship with the singer Cazzu, from whom he separated a few months ago and with whom he has an eight-month-old daughter.

It was even before the couple was confirmed that her opinions about her daughter’s boyfriend became known. Angela Aguilar spoke in an interview last October with an entertainment journalist about his then friendship bond with Nodal.

“He is a man who has an incredible career, spectacular compositions. Our relationship Always affectionate, very cordial, respectful, admiring”Aguilar had declared.

It was there that he told what his mother thought about him: “It’s very funny because my mom loves how Christian sings, she is fascinated by it.” Beyond his love for her music, many fans are hoping to see photos of Nodal and his mother-in-law together to confirm their good relationship.