Last weekend, it was revealed that Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdes, supposedly they ended their love relationship. Several fans considered that This would be the reason for the worrying message that the Spanish singer published on his social networksstating that he was not well, because he was sad and tired. “Sometimes I don’t even want to be, literally, just to be honest, not to get into useless noise, I know there are people who feel that way. If it works for you, I feel the same way.”

According to the magazine HELLO!, two weeks ago the couple would have made the decision to end their love relationship, after more than three years together. It is said that they had a “very strong” sentimental crisis in recent months. Apparently, the contemporary Cuban artist Rachel Valdes33 years old, left the house he shared with Alejandro Sanz since 2019 in Somosaguas, Madrid, taking all his belongings with him.

For its part, the newspaper The world published that “after numerous disagreements and disagreements”, some even public, between the two, “it seems that the decision to break came from Alejandro Sanz”. In social networks, Rachel Valdés received many hate attacks and even, they blamed her for the interpreter’s state of mind. Given this, the singer-songwriter came to his defense.

This Monday afternoon, Alejandro Sanz published a message in the stories of his profile on Instagram, making it very clear that Rachel Valdés is not to blame for her state of mind. “I’m listening and reading a lot of things that I don’t like, I want to make it clear that Rachel Valdés is an incredible woman that I love, admire and that I can only say good things about. My state of mind has nothing to do with her. I ask for respect for her and her work.”

Alejandro Sanz defended Rachel Valdés.

Likewise, the singer of songs like “Corazón partío”, “Cuando nadie me ve”, “Amiga mía”, “Mi soledad y yo” and many more, he asked Rachel Valdés, to whom he called “honey”, to focus on his work, “and turn up the volume on your art.” It is worth mentioning that she did not deny or confirm that they have separated.

On the other hand, Alejandro Sanz began his love affair with the Cuban, three months after ending his marriage with Raquel Perera, mother of his children Dylan and Alma.

