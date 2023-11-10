Diana Páez, an expert in immigration procedures from the United States, is using her platform on TikTok to provide useful advice to those seeking temporary work opportunities in the country. In a recent video, she shared a key tip that could save hopefuls up to US$20,000 in broker costs when searching for the company sponsorship for a work visa.

In the video, Diana guides viewers through the process, starting with visiting the website seasonaljobs.dol.gov, the official page of the United States Department of Labor for temporary jobs. On this platform, job seekers can explore opportunities without the need to pay intermediaries.

The expert suggests using the “Find Jobs” function and performing specific searches with keywords such as “Cook”, “Housekeepers” or “Restaurants”. These works, she points out, are commonly associated with the H-2B visa for temporary employment in the country.

Once an opportunity of interest has been identified, Diana advises clicking to access valuable information, such as the salary offered, the email and website to apply, as well as the details of the person responsible. All the information necessary to start the application process is available on this portal.

Diana highlights the importance of applying for these opportunities, anticipating an increase in the availability of visas for temporary workers in 2024. This practical tip simplifies the process for those seeking temporary employment in the US. and highlights the accessibility of online resources provided by the government to facilitate the search for job opportunities in the country.

It is expected that in 2024 the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will grant a total of 66,000 H-2B visas. Of these, 33,000 will be available to workers from any country, while the remaining 33,000 will be reserved for workers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti.

Key details about the H-2B visa for temporary workers in the US

For those interested in obtaining an H-2B visa to work temporarily in the United States, it is essential to understand the requirements and the detailed application process. The H-2B visa is specifically designed for non-agricultural workers who perform temporary jobs that demand specialized skills or experience. The requirements to obtain it are:

The worker must have a valid job offer from a US employer. The work must be temporary and non-agricultural. The job must require special skills or experience.

The employer must file an application for temporary employment certification (ETA) with the United States Department of Labor (DOL). The ETA must demonstrate a shortage of American workers for the job in question. Once the DOL issues the ETA, The worker can proceed to request the H-2B visa before the USCIS.

H-2B visa recipients can remain in the United States for a maximum of 3 years. They are entitled to wages and benefits equivalent to U.S. workers in the same employment, enjoy labor protections, including measures against discrimination and harassment, and can apply for permanent residency after having worked for a specified period.