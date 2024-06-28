According to the criteria of

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café : Although you can find various types of food there, the woman said that the quality of it is not to her liking. “I ordered the chicken dish and I was quite disappointed,” she said.

: Although you can find various types of food there, the woman said that the quality of it is not to her liking. “I ordered the chicken dish and I was quite disappointed,” she said. Tony’s Town Square Restaurant : The high price of $26 for a plate of spaghetti made Clark unhappy with this restaurant.

: The high price of $26 for a plate of spaghetti made Clark unhappy with this restaurant. Columbia Harbor House : Here they specialize in all types of seafood, but the woman does not perceive herself as a fan of this type of food, and that is simply why she did not like her experience there.

: Here they specialize in all types of seafood, but the woman does not perceive herself as a fan of this type of food, and that is simply why she did not like her experience there. Mama Melrose’s Italian Restaurant : Although she visited it when she was a child, she said that she remembers having had one of the “most disappointing experiences in all of Disney,” despite the fact that she highlighted the good service.

: Although she visited it when she was a child, she said that she remembers having had one of the “most disappointing experiences in all of Disney,” despite the fact that she highlighted the good service. Sci-fi restaurant-theater for dinner: On this occasion, he said that it has a great theme, but the level of food is not the most recommendable.

The least recommended Disney hotels in the United States

As Jenna Clark recounted her experience with food, Another woman named Megan duBois did the same but with the hotels and complexes throughout Disney World, mentioning two in specific that would never return: All-Star Sports and All-Star Music.

Also in Business Insider, duBois said he did not like these two experiencesfirst, for consider inappropriate that of the sports theme for its general environment, and second for the uncomfortable location and theme about the music scene, since, as he revealed, “it is difficult to park” there and there is no free transport that allows you to access it.