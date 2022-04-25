Leon, Guanajuato.- Alejandra Ortiz is a recognized influencer of Leon, Guanajuatoshe is also a businesswoman and lover of the fitness world and was part of the return of the Bajio Half Marathon, in the footwear capital. Approximately your community in Instagram is more than 20.5K, but other than athlete She is a mother of a family who found in sports a way to deal with life’s problems.

This is a bit of the story of the influencer, Alejandra Ortiz: She discovered the love for exercise at eighteen years old when she was going through a family crisis of divorce between her parents, an aunt supported her to cope with that situation, enrolling her in classes of spinning, Alejandra remembers that at that time it was too difficult for her to perform in sports because she had never dedicated her life to it before.even in her college days she preferred to be on the bench rather than belong to sports teams, with the passage of time she became more focused and did not abandon it.

Alejandra found love when she visited Mexico, she worked in Marketing at Portugalwith a round flight she arrived in León, she met who was the father of her children and husband, she fell in love and missed her return flight, she got married and had her two children happy, when looking for a way to generate income, she was happened to undertake the project of creating a magazine focused on the sport.

“At first I think they thought it was a hobby, in the end I’m super passionate and I really wanted to, people liked it because there wasn’t something like that very specific, I have colleagues from the media who called me net, I thought it’s Crazy how she dares to do this seven years ago, running was not so strong, and they tell me now, that’s how the idea was born,” said Alejandra Ortiz.

When she got married, her taste for exercise increased because her husband was a lover of exercise. fitness and to play soccer semi-professionally, together they were in airmanat the beginning Alejandra was support in porras, in the edition that followed she decided to participate, for it she began classes of swimming, By then life had already blessed her marriage with her first son, then her second daughter arrived, from then on, Alejandra began a sporting life full of successes.

“I kind of lost the chamuco, I was very excited, after my second daughter, I started to win podiums, the first was in Mazatlán where I came in second place, in León, I won at the Club Campestre, Parque Metropolitano, I was selected along with my husband in the age group, which is a category by age, you compete against everyone for Mexico but in your category,” said Alejandra Ortiz.

After these achievements, Alejandra Ortiz participated in airomans, which allowed her to travel to compete in Australia, Rotterdam, and it is in that season when he receives an invitation from the Cycling Federationto be selected from Guanajuato on the track on the road like Elite, however, she decided to slow down, when she had an accident, she fell off her bike at the velodrome, she had to undergo surgery.

“I said you don’t know what the truth is that she was almost paralyzed at the velodrome, she’s very cool, I thought, wait for me a little bit, I love the bike, but I have two children I have to position myself and which one did I position myself, I switched to bodybuilding, I did weights, I did bodybuilding, I competed three times, I won medals, I am a welness runner-up, now with the pandemic things have come to a complete standstill, but now the sport is being resumed by everyone, this Bajío Half Marathon is an example of this,” the athlete mentioned.

For Alejandra Ortiz, the importance of exercising is more a matter of mental than physical health. She is the mother of eight-year-old Aitana and eleven-year-old Leonardo. She says that the balance to be a good mother is also to attend to personal matters. “For me, the success of everything being a mother, working, doing my exercise and everything is exercise,” she said.

Alejandra also found in sports the best medicine for resilience because she went through the death of her husband a short time ago:

“In the end, I eat breakfast, I eat dinner, sport, for me sport is everything, for me it is part of the resilience because, well, my husband passed away three years ago, so I highly recommend them, with the pandemic we reinforce it, sport really heals our hearts, our minds, it heals everything, it goes beyond the physical aspect, it is also what you have inside, get rid of all the demons that you have inside, running, it will really heal you, I totally recommend them,” said the influencer.

The runner comments on the difficult moments she suffered when she lost her husband and how she was able to face them:

“In my mourning, what has totally brought me forward is sport, I see my stories of when my husband died and I say very intense, screaming on the bike and everything, but giving it, I thought I know it’s the formula now It has served my children well, I don’t want them to get depressed, I tried to take them out to the park and do sports, I think the best medicine is sports,” he said.

Happy that the city of León, Guanajuato, is restarting sports activities as they were before the pandemic, the athlete insisted on sending a message to society so that they are encouraged to start exercising: “Running and sports is a physical activity that changes the mental chip and the way of seeing things, it does not remove the problems, but it changes the vision and with that it is easier to see the glass half empty but half full”, he commented. the influencer in the Bajio Half Marathon.