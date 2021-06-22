Dog mom grabs her puppy, for fear that the woman wants to take him away from her: the viral video on the web

The video that we show you today has gone viral on social networks and has sparked the reaction of thousands of users all over the world. The protagonist is one dog mom trying to protect her puppy.

The woman who made the film public wanted to show what a mother’s love in the animal world is, but she ended up overwhelmed by numerous criticisms.

In the video you see what maybe the owner is trying to take the puppy. But every time he tries, the four-legged mom steps in and does not allow her to take him away from her.

The woman takes the dog by the paws and tries to lift it upwards, but the dog gets on two legs and tries to grab it between its loving paws. The scene goes on for a few minutes and is accompanied by a sweet song, which aims to emphasize thelove of a mother for his offspring.

The video of the dog mom’s reaction

Many users were won over by the puppy’s reaction, but at the same time they criticized the woman. Because in their opinion she had a good time play with feelings of a poor mother and they found it unfair to put her under that stress.

It is not fair to play with this little dog’s emotions, making her believe that they will take her puppy away from her.

Perhaps they are right in criticizing the offensive attitude of the author of the video. But this story also teaches us a very important value, a lesson that only a dog is able to teach us: the level of protection, affection and attachment of the dog towards his puppy, seeking his well-being at all times, whatever the situation. . Our wonderful four-legged friends, every day, teach us what are the fundamental values ​​of life. Love, fidelity and protection.