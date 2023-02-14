Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

The head of the Wagner Group: Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Archive image) © Mikhail Metzel/imago

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has now admitted to several media outlets that he founded the so-called “troll factory” and managed it for several years.

Moscow – The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has for the first time admitted the establishment of a notorious “troll factory”. He “created and managed the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg for a long time,” said Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday in the online service Telegram. The agency’s task was to protect Russia from the “aggressive propaganda of the anti-Russian theses of the West”.

Trolls are Internet users who deliberately disrupt online discussions and poison the atmosphere in chat rooms. The Internet Research Agency is accused of online disinformation campaigns and interference in the 2016 US presidential election. The “Trollfrabrik” uses fake accounts in online networks in particular. In 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on several suspected employees of the Internet Research Agency.

Prigozhin’s “troll factory”: the EU and the USA accuse it of Russian propaganda and fake news

The Wagner boss is currently the focus of attention because he finances paramilitary operations in Ukraine or in Africa, for example. According to Prigozhin, he published answers to a questionnaire from an international research community of Western journalists, including the German news magazine Mirror and ZDF, praising the work of patriotic Russian bloggers. After the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, he also provided the military bloggers with premises free of charge.

In the face of accusations from the EU, for example, that he was promoting disinformation with propaganda and fake news, Prigozhin said his operations were too small for any Russian trolls to manipulate public opinion in the West. In the US, the Federal Police FBI has put Prigozhin on a manhunt for interference in the presidential election – along with a bounty.

Video: Head of the mercenary group “Wagner”: who is “Putin’s cook”?

In an answer to the questionnaire, Prigozhin also criticized the United Nations, which is no longer an “objective instrument” and lives on American money on US soil. “The so-called ‘UN political missions’ are an instrument for subversion in states where there is no pro-Western government,” the 61-year-old claimed.

The UN peacekeeping missions, in turn, are “highly effective money laundering organizations,” he said. “Soldiers on these missions steal, rape, kill and destroy,” he continued. In contrast, the United States, for example, sees Prigozchin’s Wagner troops as a criminal terrorist organization. Prigozhin’s mercenaries are accused of war crimes and other serious violations of human rights. (AFP/dpa/fmü)